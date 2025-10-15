Argentina vs Puerto Rico Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch International Friendly Match on TV and Online?

Cricket Bangladesh bowled out for just 93; lose ODI series 0-3 against Afghanistan By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 8:02 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Afghanistan underlined their growing dominance in ODI cricket with a ruthless 200-run demolition of Bangladesh in the third and final match at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, sealing a flawless 3-0 series whitewash.

Once again, it was Afghanistan's all-round superiority that defined the contest. Ibrahim Zadran's composed 95 and Mohammad Nabi's explosive 62* from just 37 balls powered the hosts to an imposing 293/9. Despite a middle-order wobble, Afghanistan's calculated aggression in the final overs completely outclassed Bangladesh's bowling attack. Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan picked two and three wickets respectively, but lacked consistency as Nabi dismantled them late.

In reply, Bangladesh surrendered meekly for just 93 in 27.1 overs, a dismal performance that summed up their entire series. Only Saif Hassan (43) showed intent, while the rest capitulated with alarming ease. Rashid Khan's 3/12 and Bilal Sami's blistering 5/33 showcased Afghanistan's bowling depth and discipline. There was no fight, no defensive solidity, and more worryingly, no leadership under Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh's batting looked lost throughout the series, careless shot selections, timid footwork, and complete failure to adapt on tracks that did not demand aggression. The visitors' only takeaway from this tour might be a list of serious questions about their top-order rotation and their lack of temperament under pressure.

For Afghanistan, this was a statement series - clinical, composed, and ruthless. For Bangladesh, it was an embarrassing reminder of how far they've fallen behind their Asian rivals.

The Bangla Tigers also succumbed to their 12th joint-lowest total in ODI cricket, and their lowest against Afghanistan. Moreover, Bangladesh have now been bowled out for 93 runs thrice in ODI cricket - the other two occasions against South Africa and New Zealand.