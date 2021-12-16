Bangladesh bowling coach Herath tests Covid-19 positive; 9 team members in isolation in NZ

"Herath is corona positive and will be doing extended quarantine till he is cleared. Look there was a corona positive in the plane and a couple of members of our squad along with Herath were in close contact with him.

"They have been asked to quarantine while Herath was found positive from them," Bangladesh Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Other members of the squad have already been freed to practice from today though they could not do so due to rain after completing their mandatory quarantine period.

“The rest (who are asked to quarantine) will join them after obtaining a corona negative result following their quarantine period they were asked to complete."

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the series along with opener Tamim Iqbal, who has been ruled out of the series with a thumb injury.

The Bangladesh pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson is also unwell due to a stomach illness.

WI tour in doubt

The ongoing West Indies tour of Pakistan plunged in to trouble after five members of the Windies squad were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday night (December 15).

The test results came as Pakistan were preparing to face West Indies in the 3rd T20I on Thursday (December 16) at 2.30 PM IST. Pakistan currently lead the three-match T20I series 2-0.

The tour also comprises three ODIs scheduled to be played on December 18, 20 and 22, all in Karachi.

“Following the PCR tests administered on Wednesday in Pakistan, Cricket West Indies (CWI) can confirm that five more members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation,” the CWI said in a media release.

“Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, and Team Physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.