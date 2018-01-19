Bangladesh claim record win over Sri Lanka

Mirpur, January 19: Bangladesh achieved their biggest winning margin in one-day international history as they thumped Sri Lanka by 163 runs in the Tri-Nation Series on Friday.

Opener Tamim Iqbal's 84 set the tone for Bangladesh, while Shakib Al Hasan (67) and Mushfiqur Rahim (62) also made sizeable contributions as the hosts finished on 320-7 in Dhaka.

And Sri Lanka's response lasted only 32.2 overs, with Shakib taking 3-47 as part of a bowling attack that limited the tourists to 157.

The result follows Sri Lanka's opening defeat to Zimbabwe and leaves them with just one win from their last 17 ODI matches.

"We are really disappointed with our performance," said Chandimal. "In ODI cricket, we're going through a bad patch.

"Bangladesh played outstanding cricket, credit to them. It is tough to come out of this. If we win one, we can get things in place. Still we have a chance, and we are in the tournament."

Sri Lanka are bottom of the table with no points, while Bangladesh are assured of their place in the final.

Bangladesh confirms Rocket Tri-Nation ODI Series final by winning against Sri Lanka today. pic.twitter.com/xdM0Ame4gR — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 19, 2018

