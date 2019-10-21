Bangladesh cricketers announce indefinite strike as tour of India in doubt; BCCI guarded

In a hastily organised press conference at Dhaka on Monday (October 21) afternoon, the cricketers presented an 11-point demand sheet to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and they also the players will not participate in the National Cricket League. Senior cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim attended the press conference and put forth their demands.

Bangladesh tour of India is set to begin on November 3 with the T20I series and will be followed by the two-match Test series with the matches being scheduled at Indore and Kolkata.

The dissent came out in the open after the BCB made changes to the Bangladesh Premier League. The BCB had decided to change the franchise-model BPL after disputes with team owners and made into the Big Bash League style.

The players said the move has reduced their earnings from the BPL and they also pointed out that the BCB did not hike the match fees for first-class cricket. The players are peeved at the move of BCB to enforce salary cap for Dhaka Premier League.

"For so many years, we couldn't select a leg-spinner for the senior team, but suddenly we made plans to include seven leg-spinners in the BPL. This decision does come as a bit of a surprise, but I would still say that the board has taken a decision that it thinks is good," he told Samakal. Shakib slammed the BCB call to make it mandatory for a leg spinner to bowl four overs in each innings of the BPL.

"Actually, we only focus on whatever series we have going on. But if it's something like a World Cup, then maybe we plan six to eight months in advance. Otherwise, we only focus on the ongoing series. It's a cultural thing," he told Daily Star. "People expect that we will win all matches. We plant a tree and crave the fruits the very next day. This is why it's difficult to plan long-term," he said.

BCCI cautious

"The BCCI will wait and watch the developments closely. This is an internal matter of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and until and unless we hear from them, there is no need for us to make any comments," a senior BCCI functionary told PTI.

The 11-point demands

1. The current committee of Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) must resign immediately.The players' transfer of Premier League must be done following the old system so that players can choose a team according to their liking

2. If it is not possible in this year, from next year onwards, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) must be arranged based on the previous model. The wages of local players must be increased

3. The match fee for first class matches should be Tk1 lac. Coaches and physios should be provided year-long practice facilities in every division

4. The domestic matches must use balls that are used in international matches. The meager Tk1,500 as daily allowance must be increased. Plane fares should be provided to go from one venue to another, hotel facilities should be upgraded along with gym and swimming pool facilities

5. The number of contracted players and their salaries must be increased

6. Salaries of local staff-members, the salary of coaches, ground staff, umpires and others must be increased

7. The number of one-day tournaments in domestic arena must be increased. The players wish to play another T20 tournament before the BPL

8. The local calendar must be fixed

9. The dues of DPL must be paid on time

10. The restriction of not playing in two or more franchise leagues must be withdrawn

11. The players also urged female cricketers to come up with their problems as they are eager to move together with female cricketers to improve the cricketing atmosphere of the country.