Bangladesh's Mushfiqur declines to visit Pakistan

By Pti
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim

Dhaka, January 17: Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming series, a team official said on Thursday (January 16).

"Mushfiq(ur) rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April.

Mushfiqur's absence could be a blow for Bangladesh who are already without suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Minhajul said they are likely to announce the squad for the series in a day or two.

International cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan in the last four years after it was suspended in the wake of terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
