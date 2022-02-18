Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics From BPL 8th Edition

Sunil Narine's all-round (57 runs and 2 for 15) show helped Comilla Victorians seal a 1-run victory over Fortune Barishal, who ended their chase of 152 at 150/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Shykat Ali was the top-scorer for Barishal with 58 runs off 34 balls.

Also among the wickets for Victorians were, Tanvir Islam (2 for 25), Mustafizur Rahman (1 for 30), and Shohidul Islam (1 for 36) who bowled the thrilling final over, conceding 8 runs.

Earlier, Victorians faltered after a brilliant start provided by Narine (57 runs from 23 balls) and could only set a target of 152 for Barishal in the BPL 2021-22 final.

Barishal's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shafiqul Islam took two wickets each, while Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Rana scalped a wicket each.

Narine's quick-fire fifty that included 5 sixes and 5 fours took Victorians to 69/1 inside powerplay, but the other batters including Faf du Plessis faltered putting them in a spot of bother at 95/6 in 10.3 overs. However, Moeen Ali (38 off 32 balls) took Comilla to a decent score of 151/9 in 20 overs.

This was the fourth meeting between the two sides this season. In the league stage, Comilla Victorians beat Fortune Barishal by 63 runs in the first fixture, while Barishal sealed a 32-run in the reverse fixture.

The two sides finished in the first and second place on the BPL 2021-22 points table with 15 and 13 points. So, they met in the Qualifier 1, where Barishal registered a 10-run win over Comilla Victorians, who then defeated Chattogram Challengers in Qualifier 2 by 7 wickets to reach the final.

Here's the BPL 2021-22-22 full list of award winners, records and stats:

# Champions: Comilla Victorians

# Runners-up: Fortune Barishal

# Player of the Match (FINAL): Sunil Narine (Comilla Victorians)

# Player of the Tournament: Shakib Al Hasan (Fortune Barishal)

# Best bowling figures in the final: Sunil Narine (Comilla Victorians) - 2 for 15 in 4 overs

# Most Runs in the tournament: Will Jacks (Chattogram Challengers) - 414 runs in 11 matches

# Most Wickets in the tournament: 12 wickets - Mustafizur Rahman (Comilla Victorians) in 11 matches

# Most Centuries: 1 - Andre Fletcher (Khulna Tigers), Lendl Simmons (Sylhet Sunrisers), Faf du Plessis (Comilla Victorians), Tamim Iqbal (Minister Group Dhaka)

# Most Half-Centuries: 4 - Will Jacks (Chattogram Challengers), Tamim Iqbal (Minister Group Dhaka)

# Highest Score by a batsman in the tournament: Lendl Simmons (Sylhet Sunrisers) 116 runs off 65 balls vs Minister Group Dhaka

# Most Number of Sixes in the tournament: Andre Fletcher (Khulna Tigers) - 21 sixes in 11 matches

# Most Number of Fours in the tournament: Tamim Iqbal (Minister Group Dhaka) - 48 fours in 9 matches

# Highest total in the tournament: Chattogram Challengers - 202/5 in 20 overs vs Sylhet Sunrisers

# Most Sixes in an innings: Moeen Ali (Comilla Victorians) - 9 sixes - 75 runs off 35 balls vs Khulna Tigers

# Most Ducks in the tournament: 2 - Litton Das (Comilla Victorians) in 9 matches, Ariful Haque (Comilla Victorians) in 6 matches, Nahidul Islam (Comilla Victorians) in 10 matches, Naeem Islan (Chattogram Challengers) in 8 matches, Mizanur Rahman (Sylhet Sunrisers) in 2 matches

# Highest Batting Average (minimum 5 innings): Andre Fletcher (Khulna Tigers) - 58.57 in 11 matches

# Highest strike-rate in the tournament (minimum 5 innings): Sunil Narine (Comilla Victorians) - 198.75 in 8 matches

# Best bowling figures in an innings: Mustafizur Rahman (Comilla Victorians) - 5 for 27 in 4 overs vs Chattogram Challengers

# Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament: Nurul Hasan (Fortune Barishal) - 18 dismissals in 10 matches

# Most stumping in the tournament: Nurul Hasan (Fortune Barishal) - 6 stumping in 10 matches

# Most Catches in the tournament: Imrul Kayes (Comilla Victorians) - 17 catches in 11 matches

# Highest batting partnership in the tournament: 182 for first wicket - Andre Fletcher and Mahedi Hasan (Khulna Tigers) vs Comilla Victorians

# Highest match aggregate in the tournament: 388/11 in 40 overs (Chattogram Challengers - 202/5 in 20 overs vs Sylhet Sunrisers 166/6 in 20 overs)

# Highest win margin: 65 runs - Comilla Victorians beat Khulna Tigers