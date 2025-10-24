Cricket Bangladesh Spinners Run Riot as Hosts Crush West Indies to Seal ODI Series 2-1 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 9:37 [IST]

Bangladesh's spin attack produced a masterclass in Dhaka on Thursday, powering the hosts to a commanding 179-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final ODI and clinching the series 2-1.

It was a day dominated entirely by the slow bowlers, who claimed all ten wickets to wrap up the Caribbean innings for just 117 in 30.1 overs. The emphatic result was Bangladesh's biggest ODI win over the West Indies and their second-largest margin of victory overall. It also ended their long wait for a series triumph - their first since March 2024 - following four straight ODI series defeats.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain continued his exceptional run of form, taking 3 for 54 to finish as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 12 scalps, the most by a Bangladesh spinner in any ODI series. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was equally devastating, returning 3 for 11 and slicing through the top order with pinpoint accuracy. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam chipped in with two wickets apiece, ensuring the West Indies never recovered from an early collapse.

Such was the dominance of the spin trio that Bangladesh's only pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, wasn't even required to bowl.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh's opening pair of Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar laid a rock-solid foundation with a 176-run partnership. Sarkar played fluently for his 91 off 86 balls, hammering seven boundaries and four sixes, while Hassan struck his maiden ODI fifty before being dismissed for 80 from 72 deliveries, peppered with six fours and six sixes.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto added a steady 55, helping Bangladesh post a challenging 296 for 8. For the visitors, Akeal Hosein was the standout, claiming a career-best 4 for 41, including three wickets in a single over.

However, the West Indian chase never took flight as Bangladesh's spinners dismantled them with surgical precision. The two sides will now turn their attention to the T20I series in Chattogram, starting October 27.