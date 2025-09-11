Cricket Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: H2H Record, Team News, Playing 11, Prediction By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 8:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The match 3 of Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with electrifying clash as Bangladesh play against Hong Kong in Group B in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 11).

Bangladesh open their campaign as favorites, while Hong Kong aim to recover from a heavy defeat in their first game. This encounter promises an exciting battle between a full-member nation and a spirited associate side, who will have a huge task ahead of stay alive in this competition.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Schedule Match : Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Match 3, Group B, Asia Cup 2025

: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Match 3, Group B, Asia Cup 2025 Date : Thursday, September 11, 2025

: Thursday, September 11, 2025 Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE Time: 8:00 PM IST / 6:30 PM local time / 8:30 pm Bangladesh Time Preview Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, enter as favorites with three consecutive T20I series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Their balanced squad, featuring Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and young stars like Tanzid Hasan, aims for a strong start. Hong Kong, after a 94-run loss to Afghanistan, rely on Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan to challenge the Tigers. The Sheikh Zayed pitch favors batsmen but offers early help to pacers, with spinners likely to shine later. Clear weather ensures an uninterrupted game. Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Pitch Report The Abu Dhabi pitch has often been a sporting one, as it was evident in the first match. The batters can expect the ball to come on to the bat, while the spinners may have some assistance as well. Winning the Toss, the teams may eye to batting first as dew is unliekly to be a factor. Bangladesh vs Hong Kong H2H Record T20I Matches Played : 1

: 1 Bangladesh Wins : 0

: 0 Hong Kong Wins : 1

: 1 No Result: 0 In their only T20I meeting at the 2014 T20 World Cup, Hong Kong stunned Bangladesh with a two-wicket win. Despite this, Bangladesh’s current form makes them favorites to level the record. BAN vs HKG Team News No injury concerns for the Tigers. Litton Das leads a squad blending experience and youth, with possible inclusions of Parvez Hossain Emon or Saif Hassan. Their pace attack, led by Taskin and Mustafizur, will target early wickets. After their loss to Afghanistan, Hong Kong may tweak their lineup, potentially including Anshuman Rath or Martin Coetzee. Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan are key, with Ayush Shukla leading the bowling. Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Probable Playing XI Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon/Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Prediction: Who will Win the Match? Hong Kong will be hoping to put up a fight but the Tigers are clear favourites in this encounter. Despite their unpredictability, Bangladesh is expected to secure their first points with a victory.