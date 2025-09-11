Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: H2H Record, Team News, Playing 11, Prediction

The match 3 of Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with electrifying clash as Bangladesh play against Hong Kong in Group B in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 11).
Bangladesh open their campaign as favorites, while Hong Kong aim to recover from a heavy defeat in their first game. This encounter promises an exciting battle between a full-member nation and a spirited associate side, who will have a huge task ahead of stay alive in this competition.
Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, enter as favorites with three consecutive T20I series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Their balanced squad, featuring Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and young stars like Tanzid Hasan, aims for a strong start. Hong Kong, after a 94-run loss to Afghanistan, rely on Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan to challenge the Tigers. The Sheikh Zayed pitch favors batsmen but offers early help to pacers, with spinners likely to shine later. Clear weather ensures an uninterrupted game.
The Abu Dhabi pitch has often been a sporting one, as it was evident in the first match. The batters can expect the ball to come on to the bat, while the spinners may have some assistance as well. Winning the Toss, the teams may eye to batting first as dew is unliekly to be a factor.
In their only T20I meeting at the 2014 T20 World Cup, Hong Kong stunned Bangladesh with a two-wicket win. Despite this, Bangladesh’s current form makes them favorites to level the record.
No injury concerns for the Tigers. Litton Das leads a squad blending experience and youth, with possible inclusions of Parvez Hossain Emon or Saif Hassan. Their pace attack, led by Taskin and Mustafizur, will target early wickets.
After their loss to Afghanistan, Hong Kong may tweak their lineup, potentially including Anshuman Rath or Martin Coetzee. Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan are key, with Ayush Shukla leading the bowling.
Hong Kong will be hoping to put up a fight but the Tigers are clear favourites in this encounter. Despite their unpredictability, Bangladesh is expected to secure their first points with a victory.