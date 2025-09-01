BAN vs NED Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

KCL 2025: Why has Sijomon Joseph quit Thrissur Titans captaincy? Who will be the next Captain?

BAN vs NED Live Streaming: The international calendar rolls on with Bangladesh set to lock horns with the Netherlands in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 1.

After a dominant showing in the opening clash, the hosts will look to seal the series, while the visitors aim to bounce back and keep the contest alive.

Bangladesh have been in fine form in the shortest format over the past few weeks. They arrived for this series fresh from a morale-boosting 2-1 victory against Pakistan in the UAE, a result that underlined their growing confidence and consistency. Carrying that momentum into the Netherlands series, the Bangla Tigers wasted little time stamping their authority in the first encounter.

Their bowlers dictated terms on home turf, leaving the Dutch batting lineup struggling to cope with the conditions. Another win in Sylhet would give the hosts back-to-back series triumphs and further strengthen their credentials ahead of a busy international season.

For the Netherlands, this tour is a valuable learning experience. The opening T20I marked their maiden appearance in Bangladesh in this format, and it was clear that adjusting to the subcontinental pitches will take time. Captain Scott Edwards and his men showed glimpses of promise but could not find the answers to Bangladesh's well-rounded bowling unit. Heading into the second match, the visitors will draw confidence from the lessons learned and will hope to put up a more competitive showing, particularly with the bat.

The contest in Sylhet therefore promises an intriguing battle of intent. Bangladesh will want to close out the series at the first opportunity, relying on their in-form attack and aggressive top order to get the job done. The Netherlands, meanwhile, will be motivated to respond with resilience, aiming to square the series and set up a decider.

With contrasting goals but plenty at stake, Monday's encounter has all the ingredients of another gripping T20I clash.

Match information

Fixture: Bangladesh vs Netherlands - 2nd T20I, Tri-Series 2025

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, Bangladesh

Date: Monday, 1st September 2025

Start times: 5:30 PM IST · 5:00 PM PKT · 6:00 PM BST

Broadcast & streaming

India- Live stream: FanCode (app & website) - no TV telecast

Pakistan- No TV telecast in Pakistan - Stream: Tapmad

Bangladesh- TV: T Sports, Nagorik TV · Stream: Tapmad

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed.

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Fletcher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad.