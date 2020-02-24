Cricket
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: Mushfiqur double century leaves Bangladesh on top

By Liam Blackburn
Mushfiqur Rahim - cropped

Dhaka, Feb 24: Mushfiqur Rahim made the third double century of his Test career as Bangladesh strengthened their grip on the match with Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

Bangladesh started day three of the only Test just 25 runs in arrears and with seven wickets in hand, and Mushfiqur's brilliant unbeaten 203, along with Mominul Haque's 132 and Liton Das' 53 helped them reach 560-6 when they declared.

The declaration came about after Mushfiqur passed 200 with his 28th four of a fine innings, the 32-year-old, whose top Test score is 219 not out, having now accounted for three of the five double centuries scored by a Bangladesh player in the longest format.

That gave them a lead of 295 runs and they were further boosted by Nayeem Hasan claiming two wickets in the opening over of Zimbabwe's second innings.

Both Prince Masvaure and Donald Tiripano fell without score in successive balls, Kevin Kasuza and Brendan Taylor then making it through to stumps with Zimbabwe 9-2 and 286 runs behind.

Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
