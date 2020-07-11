Cricket
Batsman should be given out if DRS shows ball is hitting stumps: Tendulkar

By Pti

New Delhi, July 11: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday asked the ICC to consider doing away with the provision of the umpire's call when a team opts for a review for an lbw decision, saying the batsman should be given out if the ball is hitting the stumps.

"What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn't matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call," Tendulkar tweeted. "That's the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn't 100% right but neither are humans," he added on the social networking site alongside a video of him and West Indies legend great Brian Lara on their discussion on DRS.

Tendulkar said that even if the ball is kissing the stumps or just brushing it, the decision should go in favour of the bowlers.

"One thing I don't agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they've been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned.

"The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in tennis - it's either in or out, there's nothing in between," he said in the video.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh agreed with Tendulkar. "Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the stumps it should be given out," Harbhajan tweeted.

"It does not matter how much part of the ball hit the wicket..few rules should be changed in the game for betterment of the game..this is certainly 1 of those."

Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 22:47 [IST]
