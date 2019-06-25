Cricket

Batting coach Bangar's son gets tips from bowling coach Arun

By Pti
18-year-old Aryan Bangar is batting coach Sanjay Bangar's elder son
18-year-old Aryan Bangar is batting coach Sanjay Bangar's elder son

Manchester, June 25: It's not everyday that a youngster gets tips from India's bowling coach but then Aryan Bangar is not just any youngster.

ICC World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar bowls at indoor nets, Farhart monitors

Son of batting coach Sanjay Bangar, Aryan was watched by Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun after the national side's optional practice session here on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Aryan is the elder son of Sanjay Bangar and is currently here to play junior county games for Leicestershire.

Primarily a left-handed top-order batsman, Aryan also bowls left-arm spin and once Virat Kohli and Co. had finished their session, the youngster was summoned to bowl. Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had a close look as he bowled for more than 20 minutes.

He bowled a few classical left-armer's deliveries that spun away (for right handers) after pitching. Arun also gave him some tips after the session while Senior Bangar watched from a distance.

The first year student from Mumbai's Rizvi College is in England for two months to get exposure and quality match time. Due to stiff competition in the Mumbai junior circuit, Aryan represented Puducherry in the National U-19s (Cooch Behar Trophy) this year and scored 300 runs in five games with a highest score of 150 and two half centuries. He also picked up 20 wickets.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 18:51 [IST]
