Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BBL 2020: Hobart Hurricanes complete squad with Sandeep Lamichhane signing

By
Hobart Hurricanes complete squad with Sandeep Lamichhane signing
Hobart Hurricanes complete squad with Sandeep Lamichhane signing

Hobart, November 19: Hobart Hurricanes have completed their squad for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL 2020) season with the signing of Sandeep Lamichhane on Thursday (November 19). The 20-year-old Nepali spinner burst onto the radar of Australian cricket fans when he made his BBL debut for Melbourne Stars two years ago.

In his previous two seasons, he took 26 wickets at an average of 19.80 in 20 matches. Lamichhane, who will join up with the Hurricanes' squad from January, said he was excited to return to the BBL for another season; this time wearing purple.

"I am humbled and honoured to join the Hobart Hurricanes family for BBL season 10. I have always got a lot of love and support in Australia, and the premium quality of competition in Big Bash is exciting. I can't wait to play at the Blundstone Arena!" he said in a statement.

Hurricanes head coach, Adam Griffith, added that Lamichhane had the potential to add the x-factor to his side's bowling attack.

"We have seen how Sandeep can change a game with his mystery spin, and he can bowl at any stage of the innings. He's a proven wicket-taker who will add yet another dimension to our bowling group," he said.

Lamichhane's signing means the Hurricanes line-up for the 10th edition is now complete.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Scott Boland, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine, Will Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Nick Winter, Mac Wright.

Overseas players: Dawid Malan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul. Overseas replacement players: Will Jacks, Colin Ingram.

More CRICKET News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ishant bowls at NCA to prove fitness
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More