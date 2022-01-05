BBL 2021-22: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: 12 Heat players test Covid-19 positive; match postponed

The Heat team members who have tested positive are currently isolating, stated a media release by the Cricket Australia.

Despite its best endeavours, the Heat were unable to recruit enough replacement players in the 24 hours since the first case was identified to make up the required squad of 13 for Wednesday’s match.

The BBL will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible. Ticket holders for Wednesday’s match will be contacted directly regarding the refund process.

The Heat’s game against the Melbourne Renegades at GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, on Thursday (January 6) remains scheduled to go ahead.

The club is working through the recruitment and testing requirements for players to take part in that match.

But other scheduled match between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday will now begin at the revised start time.

The League and all Clubs will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans and the wider community throughout the BBL season.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “We acknowledge the wholehearted efforts of the Brisbane Heat to field a team tonight. However, in the time available it was not possible for them to secure the 13 players required, hence the decision to postpone the match.

“At all times the League, in consultation with our Clubs, governments, broadcasters, partners and venues have worked tirelessly to make the best decision for the whole competition based on the information available, with health and safety the top priority.

“In this instance, the decision to postpone tonight’s match was the only option available given the number of cases within the Heat squad and the inability to secure the required number of players fit to take the field.

“We thank our fans for their understanding in these difficult circumstances.”