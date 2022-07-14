BBL 2022-23 Schedule: Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time in IST, TV Channel List & Live Streaming Details in India

Cricket Australia's domestic T20 tournament - The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 - will start with the league stage fixtures on December 13 in Canberra and is scheduled to finish with the summit clash on February 4 next year.
The 12th edition of BBL will continue as a 8-team tournament with each team playing 14 round robin matches in the league stages. Sydney Thunder will face Melbourne Stars in the season curtain-raiser, while defending champions will begin their campaign against Sydney Sixers.
A total of 56 matches will be played in the league stage, and then the teams qualifying will be involved in a five-match knock out series, starting with Eliminator, followed by Qualifier, Challenger and The Final.
Seventeen venues across 13 cities including the SCG and MCG have been selected to be used as hosts for the tournament with the addition of Lavington Sports Ground in Albury, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, and North Sydney Oval.
BBL 2022-23 Venues
• Melbourne - MCG, Marvel Stadium
• Sydney - SCG, Sydney Showground, North Sydney Oval
• Adelaide - Adelaide Oval
• Cairns - Cazalys Stadium
• St Kilda - CitiPower Centre
• Perth - Optus Stadium (WACA/Perth Stadium)
• Brisbane - The Gabba
• Coffs Harbour - Coff Harbour International Stadium
• Geelong - GHMBA Stadium
• Canberra - Manuka Oval
• Hobart - Blundstone Arena
• Queensland - Metricon Stadium
• Launceston - University of Tasmania Stadium (UTAS)
• Albury - Lavington Sports Ground
BBL 2022-23 Full schedule with venues, dates and timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Venue
|December 13, 2022
|Tuesday
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|Manuka Oval
|December 14, 2022
|Wednesday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|December 15, 2022
|Thursday
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|Cazalys Stadium (Cairns)
|December 16, 2022
|Friday
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|11:35 AM
|MCG
|December 16, 2022
|Friday
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|2:45 PM
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|December 17, 2022
|Saturday
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers
|1:35 PM
|Optus Stadium
|December 18, 2022
|Sunday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|Marvel Stadium
|December 19, 2022
|Monday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|December 20, 2022
|Tuesday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|December 21, 2022
|Wednesday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM
|GMHBA Stadium
|December 22, 2022
|Thursday
|Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|SCG
|December 23, 2022
|Friday
|Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers
|10 AM
|CitiPower Centre
|December 23, 2022
|Friday
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:30 PM
|Gabba
|December 24, 2022
|Saturday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
|10 AM
|Blundstone Arena
|December 26, 2022
|Monday
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
|12:35 PM
|SCG
|December 26, 2022
|Monday
|Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
|3:45 PM
|Optus Stadium
|December 27, 2022
|Tuesday
|Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|December 28, 2022
|Wednesday
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|SCG
|December 29, 2022
|Thursday
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|12:35 PM
|Metricon Stadium
|December 29, 2022
|Thursday
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|3:45 PM
|Optus Stadium
|December 30, 2022
|Friday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers
|1 PM
|GMHBA Stadium
|December 31, 2022
|Saturday
|Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
|10 AM
|Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)
|December 31, 2022
|Saturday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|1:30 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|January 1, 2023
|Sunday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|8:10 AM
|Marvel Stadium
|January 1, 2023
|Sunday
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|Gabba
|January 2, 2023
|Monday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|Blundstone Arena
|January 3, 2023
|Tuesday
|Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|MCG
|January 4, 2023
|Wednesday
|Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
|12:35 PM
|North Sydney Oval
|January 4, 2023
|Wednesday
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|3:45 PM
|Optus Stadium
|January 5, 2023
|Thursday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|January 6, 2023
|Friday
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|1 PM
|MCG
|January 7, 2023
|Saturday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|12:35 PM
|Marvel Stadium
|January 7, 2023
|Saturday
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|3:45 PM
|Optus Stadium
|January 8, 2023
|Sunday
|Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|January 9, 2023
|Monday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|Blundstone Arena
|January 10, 2023
|Tuesday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
|2:10 PM
|Adelaide Oval
|January 11, 2023
|Wednesday
|Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
|2:10 PM
|Gabba
|January 12, 2023
|Thursday
|Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|MCG
|January 13, 2023
|Friday
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|1 PM
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|January 14, 2023
|Saturday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
|10:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|January 14, 2023
|Saturday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|2 PM
|Marvel Stadium
|January 15, 2023
|Sunday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|8:10 AM
|Blundstone Arena
|January 15, 2023
|Sunday
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM
|SCG
|January 16, 2023
|Monday
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM
|MCG
|January 17, 2023
|Tuesday
|Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|C.ex Coffs International Stadium
|January 18, 2023
|Wednesday
|Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|2:10 PM Optus Stadium
|January 19, 2023
|Thursday
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|Manuka Oval
|January 20, 2023
|Friday
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|11 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|January 20, 2023
|Friday
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|2:30 PM
|Gabba
|January 21, 2023
|Saturday
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:35 PM
|SCG
|January 22, 2023
|Sunday
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
|8:10 AM
|Gabba
|January 22, 2023
|Sunday
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|Optus Stadium
|January 23, 2023
|Monday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM
|Blundstone Arena
|January 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|Marvel Stadium
|January 25, 2023
|Wednesday
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
|8:10 AM
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|January 25, 2023
|Wednesday
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM
|MCG
|BBL 2022-23 Playoffs
|January 27, 2023
|Friday
|The Eliminator
|TBC
|TBC
|January 28, 2023
|Saturday
|The Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|January 29, 2023
|Sunday
|The Knockout
|TBC
|TBC
|February 2, 2023
|Thursday
|The Challenger
|TBC
|TBC
|February 4, 2023
|Saturday
|The Final
|TBC
|TBC
- Fixtures subject to change
BBL 2022-23 Telecast and Live Streaming in India
The Big Bash League will be shown on Sony Pictures and Sports Network (SPSN) in India and will be live streamed via Sony LIV app or website.
