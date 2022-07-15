BBL 2022 Player Draft: Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard Join Over 100 Players

The world-class trio, all highly sought after by T20 clubs and leagues around the world, will take part in BBL 12 if selected at the inaugural Draft for overseas players.

Rashid Khan: He requires little introduction to BBL fans, particularly those in Adelaide after five successful seasons in Strikers’ blue. The Afghan leg-spinner is arguably the greatest bowler in BBL history, with his 92 wickets in 61 appearances the most among the competition’s international players.

Joining Rashid are another five players from Afghanistan including Qais Ahmad, who has played in three previous BBL campaigns for the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

Leading the charge of West Indian stars to embrace the BBL is all-rounder Kieron Pollard, the world’s most experienced T20 player. In a record 598 career T20 matches since his 2006 debut, Pollard has amassed 11,670 runs – the third highest career aggregate of any player – and 309 wickets.

His middle-order hitting and canny seam bowling has previously been on show at the Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

Joining him is Dwayne Bravo, the all-time leading T20 wicket taker with 596 career scalps. One of cricket’s most flamboyant personalities, Bravo is known to BBL fans from his stints with the Sydney Sixers, Stars and alongside Pollard at the Renegades.

His 542-game career in the format is littered with highlights that have led to him hold the record for the most global T20 titles, with 16.

Fellow West Indians Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis and Sherfane Rutherford are among a number of players from the Caribbean who have entered the Draft.

Also nominating for a Big Bash return is Kiwi big hitter Colin Munro.

The left-hander enjoyed a successful stint with the Perth Scorchers in BBL 11, with his 390-run campaign highlighted by an unbeaten 114 against the Strikers.

Munro is one of three players currently eligible to be selected by their BBL 11 Club via a Retention Pick in the Draft after playing in the competition last season. Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) and Qais Ahmad (Melbourne Stars) are also eligible for retention.

These players join Faf du Plessis, Marchant de Lange, Rilee Rossouw and David Wiese who were recently announced as the BBL 2022 Draft’s inaugural nominees.

Over 100 players have nominated for the Draft to date.

Trent Woodhill, Big Bash Leagues Player Acquisition and Cricket Consultant, said: “To receive nominations from players such as Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo demonstrates the attention on the BBL in the global marketplace thanks to the Draft.

“These players are world class – highly talented, experienced and sought after. We welcome them and all players who have nominated in recent weeks from around the world. We look forward to announcing further nominations soon.”

Foreign players in BBL 2022 Draft

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Waqarullah Ishaq, Izharulhaq Naveed, Naveen Ul Haq Murid, Hazratullah Zazai

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Todd Astle

South Africa: Faf du Plessis, Marchant de Lange, Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese (also Namibia)

West Indies: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Tion Webster, Nyeem Young.