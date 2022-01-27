BBL Final 2022 Schedule: Date, Timings, Teams, Squads, TV Channel in India, Live Streaming Info

While Perth Scorchers defeated the reigning champions Sydney Sixers in the qualifier to reach the summit clash, the Sixers had to get past Adelaide Strikers in the challenger to keep their hopes of winning a third title in a row alive.

This will be the fifth final meeting between the two most successful sides in BBL. Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers have won the Big Bash League three times each in last 11 seasons. In their four previous final meetings, it's 2-a-piece.

The two sides have already met three times this season with Perth Scorchers winning on all three occasions. In fact, the two teams also topped the table at the end of the league stage. And hence faced off in the qualifier, which gives the loser a second shot to make the final.

While Scorchers have had the number on Sixers this season, the defending champions had beaten the Perth side in three of the four matches last season including the final of BBL 2020-21.

In the head-to-head battle, Perth Scorchers hold the advantage with 13 wins in 23 meetings, while Sixers have won 9 times with one match ending in a tie.

Josh Inglis and Kurtis Patterson scored fifties, while the bowlers followed it up by striking at regular intervals to help Perth Scorchers to a resounding 48-run victory over Sydney Sixers on January 22.

In the challenger on Wednesday (January 26), Hayden Kerr's unbeaten 58-ball 98 and Sean Abbott's all-round effort led Sydney Sixers to a four-wicket win to seal their spot in the final of the Big Bash League. Perth Scorchers, however, will start favourites against an injury and COVID-19 hit Sydney Sixers.

Here is all you need to know about the BBL 2022 Final Match:

When and where is the BBL final2022 taking place?

The BBL 2022 final will take place on Friday (January 28) at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

What time is the BBL final 2022 starting?

The BBL final is scheduled to start at 7:40 PM Local Time on Friday (January 28). Due to time difference, the match will start in India at 2:10 PM IST on Friday (January 28).

Which channel will telecast the BBL Final 2022 live in India?

Sony Pictures and Sports Network has the broadcast rights for BBL in India. The BBL Final will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD.

Will the BBL Final 2022 be live streamed in India?

The BBL Final can be live streamed using Sony LIV.

The Squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendhorff, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Nick Hobson, David Moody.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (captain), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Steve O'Keefe, Tom Curran, Jay Lenton (wicketkeeper), Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Chris Jordan, Jackson Bird.