BCCI announce India squad for last 2 ODIs; Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel comes back

Indore, Sep 25: The BCCI selectors on Sunday (September 24) included left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the last two one-dayers of the ongoing series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja.

Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover.

India have already sealed the series with a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in Indore, rendering the last last two matches inconsequential.

The fourth match will be played in Bengaluru on September 28 while the ODI series will conclude in Nagpur on October 1.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.