BCCI announces home season for 2019-20

Team India's season will start with the Freedom Trophy for the Gandhi-Mandela series played between India & South Africa in September, followed by a T20I & Test series against Bangladesh in November.

The West Indies will then tour India in the month of December and following suit will be Zimbabwe and Australia in January. The five Tests to be played in the 2019-20 season will be a part of the Test Championship.

A complete breakdown of the home series fixtures are mentioned below.

Freedom Trophy - 2019

1. 15th September: 1st T20I - Dharamsala

2. 18th September: 2nd T20I - Mohali

3. 22nd September: 3td T20I - Bengaluru

4. October 2-6: 1st Test - Vizag

5. October 10-14: 2nd Test - Ranchi

6. October 19-23: 3rd Test - Pune

Bangladesh’s Tour of India - 2019

1. 3rd November: 1st T20I - Delhi

2. 7th November: 2nd T20I - Rajkot

3. 10th November: 3rd T20I - Nagpur

4. November 14-18: 1st Test - Indore

5. November 22-26: 2nd Test - Kolkata

West Indies’ Tour of India - 2019

1. 6th December: 1st T20I - Mumbai

2. 8th December: 2nd T20I - Thiruvananthapuram

3. 11th December: 3rd T20I - Hyderabad

4. 15th December: 1st ODI - Chennai

5. 18th December: 2nd ODI - Vizag

6. 22nd December: 3rd ODI - Cuttack

Zimbabwe’s Tour of India - 2020

1. 5th January: 1st T20I - Guwahati

2. 7th January: 2nd T20I - Indore

3. 10th January: 3rd T20I - Pune

Australia’s Tour of India - 2020

1. 14th January: 1st ODI - Mumbai

2. 17th January: 2nd ODI - Rajkot

3. 19th January: 3rd ODI - Bengaluru

South Africa’s Tour of India - 2020

1. 12th March: 1st ODI - Dharamsala

2. 15th March: 2nd ODI - Lucknow

3. 18th March: 3rd ODI - Kolkata

Source: BCCI Release