BCCI announces India’s domestic season for 2021-22

The season will commence on September 21, 2021, with the Senior Women's One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, which will take place from October 27, 2021.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20, 2021 with the final to be played on November 12, 2021.

The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021 to February 19, 2022.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23, 2022 to March 26, 2022.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men's & women's category.

The BCCI is confident of hosting the domestic season with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.