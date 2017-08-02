BCCI announces Team India's upcoming home season: Here's the schedule of 23 matches in 2017

Team India will host Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the upcoming season.

Australia, who at present are involved in a pay dispute with their board, will be the first team to visit India in mid-September to play five ODIs.

Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata will host the five ODI matches.

The two teams will lock horns with each other in a 3 T20I series post ODIs. These matches will be played at Hyderabad, Ranchi and at the newly built stadium in Guwahati.

The series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand who will arrive in India in mid-October. The Black Caps will play ODIs at Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur while Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot are slated to host the T20Is.

Once the limited-overs series with Kiwis concludes in the first week of November. Team India will host Sri Lanka for three Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The Test series will begin at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the second Test will be hosted by Nagpur. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting the first match after being suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the wicket was termed "poor pitch" by the Match referee.

The final Test between the two teams is scheduled to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Dharamsala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam will host the ODI games whereas Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram, which has been recently awarded international status, will host the first T20I and the other two will be played in Indore and Mumbai.

The schedule:

Australia series

5 ODIs: Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Indore and Kolkata

3 T20Is: Hyderabad, Ranchi and Guwahati

New Zealand series

3 ODIs: Pune, Mumbai and Kanpur

3 T20Is: Delhi, Cuttack and Rajkot

Sri Lanka series

3 Tests: Kolkata, Nagpur and Delhi

3 ODIs: Dharamsala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam

3 T20Is: Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Indore and Mumbai.

OneIndia News