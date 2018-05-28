BCCI asks Centre to give a clear position on Indo-Pak bilateral cricket

The BCCI has repeatedly clarified its stance that it won't be able to engage in bilateral contests unless the government gives clearance.

It is understood that the BCCI wants a formal communication before they head to ICC Disputes Resolution Forum where they are set to counter PCB's compensation claim of $70 million for not honouring the MoU, signed in 2014.

"The BCCI would be grateful if you could formally convey the policy/position of the Government of India on the need or requirement of prior clearance from the Government of India for the Indian cricket team to play the Pakistan cricket in in-bound or out-bound tours," BCCI wrote to the ministry.

When asked about the latest e-mail, a senior BCCI official said: "It is our duty to seek permission from the government regarding the bilateral series. Our job is to ask and it's up to the government. We understand that bilateral series in prevailing circumstances is very difficult. But if we get a reply from the government in 'black and white', it will help us."

PCB had appealed to ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee, accusing the BCCI of not honouring the Future Tours & Programme (FTP) commitment, which also required them to play at least two away series against Pakistan on a neutral venue like the UAE.

The ICC on Monday (May 28) confirmed that Michael Beloff QC will chair the Dispute Panel in the matter of proceedings between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the BCCI.

The two other members of the panel, which has been established under the Terms of Reference of the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee, are Jan Paulsson and Dr Anabelle Benett AO, SC, it further said.

The ICC also made it clear that the decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable. The hearing is scheduled for October 1-3 in Dubai.