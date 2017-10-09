BCCI distances itself from JIPL, IJPL

Bengaluru, October 9: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday distanced itself from Indian Junior Players League (IJPL) and Junior India Player League (JIPL), terming them unauthorised.

The BCCI also said some Indian players like Gautam Gambhir, Rishi Dhawan and Paras Dogra, who have associated with these leagues in the past, have been snapped their links with these leagues and have given a written undertaking in this regard.

'It has come to our attention that certain T20 cricket matches, series, tournaments and/or camps are being conducted by leagues under the names of Indian Junior Players League ("IJPL") and Junior India Player League / Junior Indian League ("JIPL")," said BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

"This is to bring to your notice that any matches, camps tournament and/or series organized by IJPL and JIPL (collectively the "Leagues") or any activity undertaken by the said Leagues are not being conducted by the BCCI/Indian Premier League ("IPL") and are in no way associated with any activities undertaken or approved by the BCCI/IPL or their representatives," he said.

"Accordingly, any matches and activities conducted by the Leagues are deemed to be Unapproved Tournaments," he said in a statement.

The BCCI also warned players registered with them not to associate with these leagues.

"Any player registered with the BCCI knowingly participating, representing or associating himself/herself with IJPL and JIPL without the consent of BCCI would be doing so in violation of the BCCI Rules and Regulations.

"The use of any images of BCCI registered players by the Leagues in any of their promotional or other material (including their websites) is an unauthorized use of such images," he said.