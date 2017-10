BCCI draft constitution submitted to SC for review

New Delhi, October 30: A draft constitution of the BCCI, incorporating suggestions of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body, was submitted in the Supreme Court in a sealed cover on Monday (October 30).

The apex court, which had summoned BCCI office-bearers C K Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhry for allegedly coming in the way of the preparations of the draft constitution, took note of their personal appearance on Monday, and exempted them from appearing before it on November 29, the next date of hearing.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, made it clear that it would not allow any plea now seeking to intervene in the ongoing proceedings, saying that they would be "cruelly" rejected. "In pursuance of an earlier order, the draft constitution has been filed. The personal appearance of the office-bearers is now dispensed away with," the bench, which also comprises Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

Earlier, the bench had summoned the three officials after it was alleged that they had been stalling the process of framing of draft constitution, being framed in accordance with its judgement, and had warned them of serious consequences if they failed to give suggestions.

The top court had said that the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before it for a final decision. The court had earlier expressed its displeasure that the directions given by it and its order on the recommendations of the Lodha panel had not been implemented yet.

The bench had directed the Committee of Administrators to prepare a draft constitution of the BCCI in terms of its earlier judgement and order on the Lodha panel recommendations.