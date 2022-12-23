BCCI gets applications from Sachin, Dhoni, Inzamam for the India selectors' posts!

When they opened the mailbox to check and review the candidates for the potential National Selectors' applications, they found out that applications were sent from Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

To make matters more baffling, there was even an applicant who claimed to be former Pakistan skipper Inzamam Ul Haq, who was offering his candidature for the India selectors' role.

But it has been confirmed later that those emails were sent from spam mail ids by some impostors who may have had some fun in mind.

"Around 600 applications have been received and some of them have come from fake ids claiming to be Dhoni, Sehwag and Tendulkar. They are simply wasting BCCI's time by doing that.

"The CAC will shortlist 10 candidates and then choose the final five. The process will be completed soon," a BCCI source told PTI The BCCI had sacked the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel following the team's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last month. However, that panel continues to remain in operation with their successors not finalised. The committee had also followed the first round of the Ranji Trophy and are watching the second round. Debasish Mohanty is in Kolkata watching the Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh match.

BCCI has setup a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which has been tasked to choose the next selectors for the Indian team. The three-member committee consists of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik. They are expected to complete the selection of the next selectors' list.

Apparently, from the 600 applications, barring the fake ones, ten names will be shortlisted. The CAC will then further curtail the list to a final five-member selectors team who will be given the responsibility to select the Indian team for the foreseeable future.

The newly boarded selectors will have the role of deciding players' central contracts and other duties. And their first assignment will be to pick the Indian squad for the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand that starts on January 3.