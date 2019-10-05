Cricket
Krunal Pandya, cricketers wish Hardik Pandya a speedy recovery after successful back surgery

Krunal Pandya, cricketers wish Hardik Pandya a speedy recovery after successful back surgery

New Delhi, Oct 5: As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent successful surgery in London for an acute lower-back injury, the official Instagram handle of the BCCI and his elder brother Krunal Pandya wished the all-rounder a speedy recovery.

"Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me," Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Instagram account on Saturday (October 5). The Baroda cricketer might get out of the action for nearly five months.

View this post on Instagram

Surgery done successfully 🥳 Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ Will be back in no time! Till then miss me 😉

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Oct 4, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT

"Here's wishing you a speedy recovery," wrote the BCCI handle.

"Get well soon brother," wrote Krunal Pandya.

Krunal Pandya, cricketers wish Hardik Pandya a speedy recovery after successful back surgery

Several India and domestic cricketers wished the cricketer a speedy recovery as well. Hardik is expected to be out of action for five months. The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back.

Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series because of the injury. He will miss the T20Is against Bangladesh as well.

Krunal Pandya, cricketers wish Hardik Pandya a speedy recovery after successful back surgery

Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced.

Earlier, a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity, "Hardik is also set to go to the United Kingdom to consult the same doctor, who had treated him during the first injury post-Asia Cup. He is certainly not playing the Bangladesh series but how long he will be out is still not clear. We will know after he comes back from the United Kingdom."

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
