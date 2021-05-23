BCCI likely to host remainder of IPL 2021 matches in UAE in September-October: Report

As per the report, the BCCI is likely to make the decision announcement after the Special General Meeting on May 29. Speculations are rife that the BCCI wishes to advance the Test series between England and India slightly or reduce the gap between the second and third Test. That would help them create a window for hosting the remaining 31 IPL games, including the playoffs.

According to a Times of India report, sources said the BCCI would be looking to reduce the nine-day gap between the second and third Test to four. "If the gap can be reduced to four, it will allow BCCI five extra days to make use of," the sources were quoted by the news daily as saying.

Although the BCCI has not yet initiated any talks of rescheduling the Test matches with the England and Wales Cricket Board and the matter will be discussed at the SGM.

The second phase of the IPL 2021 will have a 30-day window available in September-October after the 41-day long India-England Test series.

"If we can have those extra days eked out from the India-England schedule, then it adds to the window. If not, then within these 30 days, a full day will have to be set aside for the Indian team and English cricketers to travel from the UK to UAE, five days will have to be set aside for the knockouts later. That will leave the BCCI with 24 days to conclude 27 matches. This window has four weekends available, which means a total of eight Saturdays and Sunday for double-headers, that can accommodate 16 matches. That will leave the BCCI with 11 matches to be held in 19 days. That's a week extra," sources were quoted as saying.