BCCI may pull up M Vijay, Karun Nair for breach of contract

By
BCCI is irked with M Vijay (right) and Karun Nair

New Delhi: Karun Nair and M Vijay speaking against the national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad has irked the BCCI and would seek an explanation from the duo.

It is learnt that both Vijay and Karun Nair have "breached the clause" for the centrally contracted cricketers and it has neither gone down well with the selection committee nor the BCCI honchos.

Recently, both Nair and Vijay spoke to the media about alleged "lack of communication" on the part of the selection committee, a charge emphatically denied by chairman Prasad himself.

1. What Vinod Rai, CoA chief, said

"This is all rubbish. There has been no case of lack of communication from the selection committee. Our selection committee works independently. As far as players' (Vijay and Karun) statements are concerned, we have left it on selectors to decide about them."

BCCI’s stand

"Vijay and Karun didn't exactly do the right thing by speaking on selection policy. That is a breach of central contract. As per central contract, no player can speak about a just-concluded tour for 30 days. There is a COA meeting in Hyderabad on October 11 and this issue will be raised there," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the PTI.

3. Vijay’s words more hurting

It has been learnt that more than Karun Nair, who is a youngster, Vijay's comments has "hurt" the selection committee more. "If Vijay wouldn't have been kept in the loop then he wouldn't have played county cricket for Essex. He is not speaking the truth," the BCCI official said.

4. Karun Nair’s comments

"No, we haven't had any conversations (regarding him not getting a chance in the playing XI). Nothing at all. It is difficult, but I haven't gone forth and asked anything, but yeah, we haven't had any conversation," Karun was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

5. Vijay’s comments

"Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test," Vijay told Mumbai Mirror. "None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that's it."

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 21:06 [IST]
