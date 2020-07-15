BCCI mulling to send Team India for a 6-week training camp in Dubai: Reports

The ongoing Test series between England and West Indies have set a template for the rest of the cricketing boards on ways to resume cricket. Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for the Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League later this year.

As the active cases of coronavirus are on the rise in India, the BCCI is still not sure when they will be able to host matches in India. Even the fate of IPL 2020, which has been postponed indefinitely, has been in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BCCI is also not certain about the resumption of players' training camps. As per a report in the New Indian Express, the board his planning to send contracted players to Dubai for a 6-week training camp. The decision regarding the same is expected to be taken during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Friday (July 17).

As of now, Indian cricketers are training on their own as per the guidelines issued by the BCCI. The board is working on the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) to restart cricketing activities in the country.

As per reports, Team India's six-match limited-overs home series against England scheduled in September is all set to be postponed along with New Zealand A's visit to the country next month due to the pandemic. The BCCI is yet to make any formal announcement in this regard but it is expected that it will happen soon.

"England were supposed to play six games (three ODIs and three T20 Internationals) during late September. Obviously, in the current circumstances, England won't be travelling to India," a BCCI official told PTI.

India's Future Tours and Program (FTP) calendar will be among the main topics of discussion during the meeting.