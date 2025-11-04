Most ICC Tournament Wins: India Rise to Second After Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph

BCCI's Rs 51 Crore to Diamond Ring, Solar Panel: Full List of India Women's Cricket Team Rewards after World Cup Win

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian Women's Cricket Team created history with their maiden World Cup title as they beat South Africa in the Final.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai witnessed the birth of a new chapter in the tapestry of Indian cricket, as Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops toppled the Proteas by 52 runs to end their perennial wait for the first ICC World Cup trophy.

After their World Cup triumph, the Indian team has received around Rs 39 crore as prize money from ICC. Moreover, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a reward of Rs 51 crore to the team for their profound success.

Apart from that, the players have already started to received accolades, gifts and other rewards from various sectors - from their own government, personal awards from businessmen and other entities.

State Government Rewards

Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for pacer Renuka Singh Thakur.

Madhya Pradesh: The government declared a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud.

Punjab: The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) announced Rs 11 lakh each for Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur, and Rs 5 lakh for Munish Bali, Team India's fielding coach.

Maharashtra: The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decided to award cash rewards to Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav.

Central Goverment: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the entire team on Wednesday (November 5) and the players are set to be felicitated.

Corporate and Private Sector Rewards

Govind Dholakia (Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd): The Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha member announced diamond jewellery and solar panels for the Indian women's cricket team.

Omaxe Ltd: The realty firm appointed Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador following India's World Cup triumph.

Who were the Best Performers for India in the Women's World Cup 2025?

The entire team had an outstanding outing, especially in the knockout games. In the group stages, the team had a hiccup with three consecutive defeats, but the comeback in the semifinal and final was a treat to the eye. Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent in the semis, while Deepti Sharma was the player of the series with 215 runs and 22 wickets. Pratika Rawal had a decent outing whereas Smriti Mandhana was excellent as always, scoring more than 500 runs. Shafali Verma, who came in as a replacement for Pratika in the knockouts, stole the show in the final with a Player of the Match performance.