BCCI to announce India squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on April 15

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with office bearers decided on the date during a meeting on Monday (April 8). The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set the deadline of April 23 for all ten participating teams to submit their squads.

The World Cup 2019 kicks off on May 30 and will be held in England and Wales.

Indian team management are facing a difficult task of picking up the most suited batsman at No. 4. While there are quite a few names in contention but if captain Virat Kohli's past statements are to be believed then Ambati Rayudu or Vijay Shankar could be chosen for that role.

It will also interesting to see who is picked up as the second wicketkeeper batsman as former India captain MS Dhoni will be performing his duties behind the stumps as usual. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two names on whom the selection committee would have to brainstorm.

India will also have to figure out the third and fourth pacers as the tournament's hectic format could render the fast bowlers exhausted.

Meanwhile, the BCCI will be getting Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years.

"There have been discussions on accounts settlements over all the past bilateral series between India and Australia. We are supposed to get Rs 2.09 crore. The discussions are still on. The office bearers will again meet the CoA on April 20," a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)