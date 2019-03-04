Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Beaumont, Knight power England to easy win over India

By
England beat India by 41 runs in the first T20I
England beat India by 41 runs in the first T20I

Guwahati, March 4: India suffered a crushing 41-run loss to England in the first T20I of the three-match series here on Monday (March 4) with Smriti Mandhana making a forgettable captaincy debut.

India struggled to 119 for six after Tammy Beaumont (62 off 57) and skipper Heather Knight (40 off 20) steered England to 160 for four in 20 overs.

India lost all their T20s in New Zealand after winning the ODI series and things are heading in a similar direction against England with two more games to go. Ahead of the second T20I on Thursday, the momentum is with the visitors who also won the third and final ODI.

Mandhana, who became India's youngest T20I captain at 22, said India's bowling should have been tighter in the death overs.

"We gave away 10-15 extra runs at the end. Didn't have a great start with the bat as well. Really happy with the way Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma batted at the end.

"That's a positive for us. Don't think anyone has gone back and seen the statistics. Every day we come out looking to win the match not thinking about what's happened in the past," said Mandhana at the post-match presentation.

Openers Beaumont and Danielle Wyatt (35 off 34 ) provided an ideal launch pad to England with an 89-run stand. Skipper Knight was in full flow towards the end, smashing seven fours in her 20-ball cameo.

India suffered a disastrous start, losing their top three, including the in-form Mandhana, for 23. The middle-order was under severe pressure and they wilted.

Senior player Mithali Raj (7 off 11) too could not do much in the circumstances and contributions from Veda Krishnamurthy (15), who made a comeback, Deepti Sharma (22 not out), Arundhati Reddy (18) and Shikha Pandey (23 not out) did not prove to be enough in the end.

England captain Knight was all praise for her teammates. "Felt like we had a break in the last ODI where the girls showed great character to win the game. The ball was coming on nicely here. Tammy was going well at the other end. I was seeing the ball quite nicely. Delighted to contribute to the team win but the most important thing is the team performance," she said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs AUS -- Preview -- 2nd ODI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue