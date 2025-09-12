Cricket Before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match, Shahid Afridi speaks again on Ex-India stars to stir new Controversy! By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:34 [IST]

The anticipation surrounding an India-Pakistan cricket meeting rarely comes without tension, and the upcoming Asia Cup fixture in Dubai is proving no different.

The shadow of the Pahalgam terror incident and the subsequent Operation Sindoor has cast a political edge on proceedings, with debates continuing over whether staging the contest is appropriate. Despite concerns, the India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on Sunday (September 14).

Amid this, former Pakistan captain and known big mouth, Shahid Afridi, has stirred the old war of words again. Adding fuel to the already charged build-up is Afridi, who has made headlines once again with remarks that have not gone down well in India. His latest outburst has rekindled memories of the abandoned face-off between the two countries earlier this year in the World Championship of Legends.

That clash, set for July at Edgbaston, never saw the light of day after a number of Indian stalwarts, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, withdrew in protest. Their decision came amid growing public anger over competing against Pakistan so soon after the tragic events in Pahalgam. Eventually, the tournament organisers were left with no option but to call off the match, turning a much-anticipated showdown into a controversy-laden no-result. And Afridi has attacked Dhawan and Pathan while speaking with a Pakistani TV channel.

"I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn't play. What was the thinking? I just can't understand," Afridi was quoted as saying on Samaa TV by Insidesport.

He then attacked Shikhar Dhawan again without taking the India player's name.

"Agar mai naam lunga na iss waqt, toh wo beechare phass jayenge (If I take the name right now, he will be in trouble). The player I referred to as a bad egg, his captain also told him, 'If you don't want to play, then don't play. Just don't tweet on social media. But that said, the player had come with an ulterior motive. That is why he was a bad egg," Afridi added without naming Dhawan.

Afridi has had his share of issues with Irfan Pathan as well. From who is the real Pathan to hated exchanges, the duo have had their differences. And reignting that, Afridi again took a dig at Irfan.

"Kuch aise hain jo vahan saabit kar rahe hain ki hum Hindustaani hain. Bechaare jabse paida huye hain saabit kar rahe hain hum Hindustani hain. Now they are doing commentary in the Asia Cup," he added.