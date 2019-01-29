Cricket

Ben Foakes hoping to redeem himself after Barbados horror show

By Opta
England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes
England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes

North Sound, January 29: Ben Foakes hopes he will get a chance to redeem himself in the second Test against West Indies, but knows he can have no complaints if he is dropped by England.

The wicketkeeper-batsman endured a miserable opening match of the series in Barbados, scoring seven runs across the two innings and only taking two catches behind the stumps.

Foakes was far from alone in not performing, though, as the tourists suffered a 381-run hammering in the first of three Tests in the Caribbean.

England are almost certain to make changes for the second match, which starts on Thursday (January 31), and Foakes knows he must improve if he retains his place.

"I didn't perform last game, so I can't sit there and say 'Why did you drop me'," Foakes told reporters.

"I did really well in Sri Lanka and I completely want to play the next game. But we lost by 300-odd runs and if a change is needed, a change is needed.

"You can't think 'am I going to get picked; am I not going to get picked?' It will drive you crazy. I'm just preparing for the next game. If I get the nod, I get the nod. If not, then good luck to whoever does.

"There are so many distractions in cricket - so many things out of your control - and if I start thinking about them, it won't be good for me mentally.

"I didn't think I'd be in Sri Lanka. Then I thought I would have one game and then Jonny (Bairstow) would be back. And then I did well and kept the spot.

"So throughout my career, I've always felt, not that it's a bonus and I don't want to say I feel lucky to be here, but that things have fallen into place, so it's just up to me to take the opportunity.

"If I try and do my best then I'm satisfied. If I can get a chance and give everything I've got, you can't have too many regrets."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
