Ben Stokes arrested; to miss England's fourth ODI against West Indies

London, September 26: England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on Monday (September 25) in Bristol and will not be available for the fourth ODI against the West Indies.

Stokes' team-mate Alex Hales will also miss Wednesday's match after agreeing to return to Bristol to help police with their inquiries.

"Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, following an incident in Bristol," read an ECB statement given out by chairman of selectors Andrew Strauss.

"He was held overnight and released under investigation - without charge - late on Monday and will not join the team in London.

"Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train this morning and has returned voluntarily to Bristol today to help police with their inquiries.

"You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can."

England selectors are meeting on Tuesday (September 26) to pick the squad to tour Australia for the Ashes which will be announced on Wednesday (September 27).

Toby Roland-Jones and Haseeb Hameed have been ruled out with injury and Tom Westley is vying for a spot with Gary Ballance and James Vince. Dawid Malan is also in the frame.

Roland-Jones's injury has put Jake Ball in pole position to replace him however the selectors will be monitoring Mark Wood and uncapped Craig Overton. Liam Plunkett could also be considered.