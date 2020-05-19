Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ben Stokes criticises Virat Kohli for 'bizarre' comments following India's World Cup 2019 loss to England in Edgbaston

By

New Delhi, May 19: Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes has criticised India captain Virat Kohli for making a bizarre excuse his side's defeat against hosts England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Edgbaston.

In his book titled, 'Ben Stokes on Fire' the New Zealand born cricketer discussed his team's journey from their shambolic exit in 2015 WC to lifting the title four years later in 2019 WC.

Stokes - who was awarded the Player of the Match in the all-important final against New Zealand which the hosts England won in the most dramatic of fashions - said he was surprised to hear Kohli complain about the dimensions of the ground.

England defeated India

England defeated India

Team India was going unbeaten in quadrennial event till the time they met England in their seventh league game of the tournament. They suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Eoin Morgan-led side while chasing a daunting 338 on a flat deck.

Opener Johnny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy (66) started the proceedings for the hosts in style. Stokes also chipped in with a 54-ball 79.

In reply, India could only muster 306 for the loss of 5 wickets and lost the match by 31 runs. Opener KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck while captain Kohli (66) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (102) added 138 runs for the second wicket but after their dismissal, the team failed to cross the finish line.

Scorecard

What Virat Kohli said?

What Virat Kohli said?

"The toss was vital, especially looking at the boundaries that are this short. Bizarre that it just falls in place with the boundary limitations and with a flat pitch such as this. It's crazy that things fall in place like that randomly. It's the first time we are experiencing this."

"If batsmen are able to reverse sweep, sweep you for a six on a 59-meter boundary you can't do much as a spinner. They had to be smarter with their lines as it was difficult to contain runs with one short boundary," he had added.

Stokes responds:

Stokes responds:

The all-rounder said Kohli's remarks at the post-match presentation were the ‘worst complaint' one could make as a captain.

"... it was weird to hear India captain Kohli whingeing about the size of the boundaries at the post-match presentation ceremony. I have never heard such a bizarre complaint after a match. It's actually the worst complaint you could ever make," Ben Stokes wrote in his book.

Stokes on WC win

Stokes on WC win

Stokes recalled his emotions after the World Cup triumph at Lord's and said he was proven wrong for thinking that he would never cry on a cricket field.

England were declared winners based on a now-defunct boundary-count rule after scores were tied in the Super Over.

"There was no room for manoeuvre now. Defeat to Australia had simplified the equation. To win the World Cup from here, we had to beat both India at Edgbaston and New Zealand at my Durham base of Chester- le- Street.

"I never thought I would cry on a cricket field. Now I had done it two or even three times in the space of five minutes. I couldn't have cared less, of course," Stokes wrote.

More BEN STOKES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue