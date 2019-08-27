Ben Stokes heroics in Ashes: Check out six other finest fourth innings knocks

1. Brian Lara: 153 vs Australia, Bridgetown, 1999

Lara singlehandedly guided West Indies' chase of 308 against a mighty Australian attack comprising Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill. Lara played an innings of style and substance against a relentless attack and the next best in that innings was 38 by Jimmy Adams. Courtney Walsh, a typical No 11, survived a tense over from McGrath and Lara ended the chase with a four off Gillespie to signal one of the finest Test wins ever.

2. Kusal Perera: 153 vs South Africa, Durban, 2019

Sri Lanka had little hopes of chasing down 304 against Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Duan Olivier and Kagiso Rabada on final day Durban pitch. But Perera had other ideas. Coming in at 52/3, Perera never really had any good company apart from Dhananjaya de Silva who made 48 and Vishwa Fernando who made 6 off 27 balls. But Perera played gem of an innings that led Sri Lanka to a rare overseas Test win.

3. VVS Laxman: 73 vs Australia, Mohali, 2010

Chasing 216 at home conditions would not have been a big task for a strong Indian line-up. But Aussie pacers Ben Hilfenhaus and Doug Bollinger ensured that India pushed into a spot of bother. But India had that perennial Aussies tormentor Laxman with then and he made an unbeaten 73 off 79 balls in the company of tailenders Ishant Sharma and Pragyan Ojha and took India home with a wicket to spare. Aussies once again came unstuck against the Hyderabadi stylist.

4. Inzamam-ul-Haq: 138 vs Bangladesh, Multan, 2003

Pakistan chased 261 against a relentless Bangladesh attack and there was no one to give him company. And there were usual comical running out of his partners along with some sublime shots. After the victory, Inzamam could not hold back his tears and Banglaedsh players too. They came agonisingly close to their first Test win but failed to drive home the advantage largely due to their inexperience and the broad bat of Inzamam.

5. Adam Gilchrist: 149 vs Pakistan, Hobart, 1999

This was not the single-handed firefighting. But Gilchrist had Justin Langer for company in the chase of 369. Pakistan had a wonderful attack in Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq and Azhar Mahmood. But Gilchrist powdered them in typical style as Australia hunted down 369 comfortably to emerge a four-wicket winner.

6. Mahela Jayawardene: 123 vs South Africa, Colombo, 2006

Sri Lanka were set 352 runs to win the Colombo Test and the venue has been their fortress. But Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Shaun Pollock threatened that supremacy. But Jayawardene played a superb innings after Sanath Jayasuriya made a quick 73. Jayawardene, then captain of the side, led from the front with panache and determination and see Lanka past the line and their record at Colombo too got extended.