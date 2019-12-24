Cricket
England vice-captain Stokes' father in critical condition

By Chris Myson
Ben Stokes will not take part in England training on Tuesday after his father Ged was hospitalised with a serious illness.
Ben Stokes will not take part in England training on Tuesday after his father Ged was hospitalised with a serious illness.

London, December 24: Ben Stokes will not take part in England training on Tuesday (December 24) after his father was hospitalised with a serious illness.

Ged Stokes was taken to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday and remains in a critical condition.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have allowed Stokes, 28, to be at his bedside while the rest of the team prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park.

In a short statement, the ECB requested privacy for vice-captain Stokes and his family.

England and the Proteas will contest a four-match Test series.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
