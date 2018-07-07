Birthday wishes pour in for MS Dhoni

India are facing England in a three-match T20I series which is currently locked at 1-1. Dhoni made his debut for India in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has played 318 matches so far.

Dhoni has accumulated 9967 runs in the ODIs so far and has taken 297 catches and has been involved in 107 stumpings. While Dhoni is still a part of the limited overs side, he retired from the longest format in 2014 December during the Test series against Australia.

Dhoni has played in 90 Tests since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2005. In Tests, he amassed 4867 runs at an average of 38.09. In the longest format, he took 256 catches and was involved in 38 stumpings. Dhoni has been a consistent performer in the T20Is as well. Dhoni began his T20I career in 2006 against South Africa. He has played 91 T20Is scoring 1455 runs till date.

Here are some of the wishes that came in the way of Dhoni.

Happy birthday to the legend @msdhoni. There can be nobody like you. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gMDepTPN3l — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018

500 matches

16,330 runs

780 dismissals#WT20 2007 🏆@cricketworldcup 2011🏆

Champions Trophy 2013 🏆



Happy birthday to one of the finest finishers and quickest hands behind the stumps, the legendary @msdhoni! pic.twitter.com/CTmGoJySgk — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2018

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni .May you continue to entertain ,inspire and provide joy.#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/z1DbTUi1iS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2018

SPECIAL: From his teammates to someone very very special, wishes galore for @msdhoni as he celebrates his 37th birthday. Watch it till the end - Cuteness Alert! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni

LINK---->https://t.co/wT27zi4Bx1 pic.twitter.com/YPupnjLVwz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2018