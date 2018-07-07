Birthday wishes pour in for MS Dhoni

Cricket

Former India skipper MS Dhoni turns 37 today
Former India skipper MS Dhoni turns 37 today

Bengaluru, July 7: Wishes poured in for Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he turned 37 on Saturday (July 7). Dhoni is currently in England with India's limited over squad.

India are facing England in a three-match T20I series which is currently locked at 1-1. Dhoni made his debut for India in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh and has played 318 matches so far.

Dhoni has accumulated 9967 runs in the ODIs so far and has taken 297 catches and has been involved in 107 stumpings. While Dhoni is still a part of the limited overs side, he retired from the longest format in 2014 December during the Test series against Australia.

Dhoni has played in 90 Tests since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2005. In Tests, he amassed 4867 runs at an average of 38.09. In the longest format, he took 256 catches and was involved in 38 stumpings. Dhoni has been a consistent performer in the T20Is as well. Dhoni began his T20I career in 2006 against South Africa. He has played 91 T20Is scoring 1455 runs till date.

Here are some of the wishes that came in the way of Dhoni.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
