Blind cricket: India coast to win over Sri Lanka in 1st T20I of bilateral series

Sunil Ramesh of the Indian blind cricket team in action against Sri Lanka during their first T20I in Colombo on Thursday
Colombo, July 19: The Indian blind cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first T20I match here on Thursday (July 19) to take a 1-0 lead in the five-matches T20I series.

For the first time since arriving to Sri Lanka, India won the toss and invited the hosts to bat. The Indian bowlers justified the captain's decision to bowl first as they restricted the hosts for a below-par total of 168 runs in 20 overs. Ruwan struck 39 for Sri Lanka, while Chandana chipped in with 34 runs. Naresh scalped a wicket too for India but conceded 22 runs in the process.

Chasing the target, India made a steady start and were always ahead of the required run rate. A third consecutive half-century on the tour from all-rounder Sunil Ramesh, a B3 player from Karnataka, orchestrated the visitors' comfortable seven-wicket victory. Sunil scored 52 off just 32 balls. He also bagged one of the crucial wickets of the match, which later saw him pick up the 'Man of the Match' award. The Indian Captain, Ajay Reddy, remained unbeaten at 25 while Ganesh scored 34 runs.

The second T20I is scheduled for Friday (July 20) followed by which the teams will take a two-day break before the third T20I on July 23. India had earlier lost the ODI series 1-2 to Sri Lanka, which snapped their six-year winning streak.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 168/8 in 20 overs (Ruwan 39, Chandana 24; Naresh 1/22) lost to India 169/3 in 14.1 overs (Sunil 52 n.o, Ganesh 34, Ajay 25 n.o) by 7 wickets.

Man of the Match: Sunil

Source: Press release

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
