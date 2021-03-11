BLITZPOOLS partners with India cricketers Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha

In addition, and as part of the new brand launch, BLITZPOOLS has engaged celebrities and influencers alike with a combined following of over 215 MM followers. On top of aligning with the brand launch and passion for fantasy sports, BLITZPOOLS is extremely excited about the extensive audience this will bring to the product ahead of the much-awaited IPL season. Among the celebrities promoting the launch are Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Natasa Stankovic and Mouni Roy.

With the rebrand and recent injection of capital as part of a recent majority investment from the international gaming brand IGT.BET (formerly i3 Inc.), players can now expect the already market-leading product to deliver new and exciting features at a faster pace. Customers can experience these exciting offerings while engaging with different cricket and football tournaments, played at domestic, national and international levels.

Through this rebranding and brand ambassador announcement, BLITZPOOLS aims to take the fantasy sports market in India by storm and consumers will be guaranteed best-in-class bonuses, industry-leading deposit and payout options and market-leading product with constant innovation. The platform will feature an exciting coin-based loyalty programme, where users will be rewarded with valuable coins as they increase their engagement on the app.

These coins can be redeemed against gift vouchers, meet & greet sessions, cashback, tickets for on-ground matches and other exciting offerings. Another attractive feature to watch out for will be the chance for winners to create their own closed personal pools with friends and ultimately win grand prizes to play cricket against BLITZPOOLS brand ambassadors Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha.

Speaking on the rebranding and the brand ambassador announcement, the Assomull brothers, Vickram and Gaurav, founders of BLITZPOOLS said, "We are embarking on a new journey and through this exciting adventure, we aim to capture and captivate the minds and hearts of every Indian consumer involved in online gaming. Through this rebrand, we want to create an interactive user experience and strengthen the product in the Indian market. Giving it a fresh look and feel, we are also delighted to announce Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as the new faces of the brand. These young and rising cricket superstars resonate well with our target audience and will bring on board their fans who in turn will get a chance to play with each of them. We believe it will be a great association and will help us enhance the brand's uniqueness. By the end of IPL 2021, BLITZPOOLS is confident it will be home to one of the largest fantasy sports player bases in India.

Commenting on the rebranding, an IGT.BET spokesperson said, "We are beyond confident our investment, partnership and brand positioning with BLITZPOOLS will further establish a strong foothold in the Indian fantasy gaming market. Prioritizing our customer, we will continue to create a world-class product for the Indian audience. We will offer industry-leading bonuses for all existing players as they migrate from Livepools to BLITZPOOLS in addition to welcoming new players with a best-in-class experience with unbeatable bonuses, unique and rewarding prize pools, world-class product innovation and full attention customer support. We are confident through our tie-up with India's popular Cricket trio Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha BLITZPOOLS will have an increase in recall amongst its target audience."

Speaking on the association, Cricketer Ishan Kishan said, "I am extremely excited to get on board with BLITZPOOLS, India's fastest-growing and truly interactive skill-based fantasy sports platforms. India has a huge sport-loving audience and BLITZPOOLS is bringing millions of them their favourite games in a highly competitive format on one platform. With a solid fantasy gaming product and increased prize pools, the fantasy sports platform is providing unparalleled value to its customers."

