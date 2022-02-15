Boycott Chennai Super Kings campaign go viral | Why CSK fans are angry at the team?

The Twitter space is filled with a campaign #boycott_chennaisuperkings. The reasons are two counts.

Reason 1. The Super Kings did not buy back 'Chinna Thala’ Suresh Raina, who was released ahead of the IPL auction 2022.

In fact, the CSK had bought back players like Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa from the auction but ignored Raina, their most successful batsman even ahead of captain MS Dhoni.

The left-handed batsman is also the fourth highest run-maker in IPL history with 5528 runs behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. But all those stats and pedigree did not work in favour of Raina in the IPL auction.

CSK Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Chennai Super Kings Players With Price in IPL 2022

Reason 2. The Super Kings went ahead and bought Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana. So, what is the big deal about it?

For that you need to know a bit of Sri Lanka history and the stories on the bitter civil war between Sinhalese and Tamils in the 80s, 90s, and lasted until the mid 2000s.

Theekshana is a very promising 21-year-old off-spinner from the Islands and along with Wanindu Hasaranga has formed a potent spin combination for the team. In fact, Theekshana’s action has been compared to former Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis.

So far so good. But the issue became serious because Theekshana is a Sri Lankan Army personnel too, as he had joined the forces in 2020.

The Tamil Nadu cricket fans have not missed this connection and has not forgiven the CSK for buying a cricketer having connection with Lanka Army, whom they accused of unfurling brutality against Sri Lankan Tamils.

Several fans had reminded the Chennai Super Kings that former TN Chief Minister J Jayalalitha had banned the participation of Sri Lanka players, support staff, umpires and officials in the IPL matches held in Chennai.

In fact, a Tamil Nadu film-maker had to drop the idea to make a biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan viz 800 after announcing the project via Twitter. Vijay Sethupathi had expected to play Muralitharan in that movie.

This happened despite the fact that Muralitharan played for Chennai Super Kings because he was of Tamil ethnicity and married a doctor from Chennai.

But many fans were of the opinion that Muralitharan did not stand up for Tamils in Sri Lanka when the civil war was raging in that country because he was playing cricket for the Island nation.