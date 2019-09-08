Cricket
Ashes 2019: Australia beat England by 185 runs to retain the urn at Old Trafford

By
Cumminscropped

Manchester, Sept. 8: Australia retained the Ashes after moving 2-1 up in the series with one game to play following a 185-run win over England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

The tourists regained the urn in 2017 and will head to The Oval knowing it will remain in their hands irrespective of what happens in London.

England started day five on 18-2, requiring a further 365 runs to win but, more realistically, knowing they had to bat out three sessions to keep their hopes alive.

1
44041

They lost two wickets in each of the first two sessions and the tail could not keep out an Australia attack led by Pat Cummins, who took 4-43, as Australia sealed victory with under an hour remaining.

Joe Denly top-scored with 53 for an England side likely to undergo major surgery before the tour to New Zealand later this year.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
