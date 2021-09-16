BREAKING: Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Kohli issued a statement in this direction on his official Twitter handle. Rohit Sharma could be India's next captain in the shortest format of cricket. But Kohli will continue to captain in the ODIs and Test cricket.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team," Kohli said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

"I couldn't have done it without them -- the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches, and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket.

"I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.

Kohli said he arrived at his decision after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.



"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli.

"I have also spoken to the (BCCI) secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he added.