Brian Lara believes Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw can break his 400-run-mark in Test cricket

The 50-year-old cricketer from Jamaica seemed disappointed when Australia captain Tim Paine declared innings against Pakistan in the second Test at Adelaide Oval with Warner batting at 335*.

"I was hoping they might catch me and get me (out) there and that was one of the reasons I was hoping they might have let him go for it," Lara was quoted as saying by 'News Corp'.

"It would have been amazing to walk out there (as Sobers did). Records are made to be broken. It's great when they are broken by attacking players. Entertainers. Being in Adelaide I would have got an opportunity to if not walk out at least meet him at this opportune time," said Lara.

'Rohit, Prithvi capable of breaking my record'

The former West Indies captain has in an interview with Reuters named two Indian players who can break his record; and according to the southpaw, Rohit Sharma and young Prithvi Shaw can leapfrog his 400-run-mark in Tests.

"A guy like Rohit Sharma who you know you wonder if he's still a test cricketer or not," he told the news agency in an interview. The right-hander from Mumbai has just begun opening the innings for India and notched up his maiden double hundred in Test against South Africa.

"If he gets going on a good day, on his day, on a good pitch, right situation he can do it," Lara added further.

On another talented Mumbai cricketer, Prithvi Shaw, the batting legend said, "It will need an attacking option. I know he's fell off the radar a little bit, Prithvi Shaw was one of those attacking options. Hey, here's a 19-year-old who has the world in front of him, hopefully, he can come back soon."