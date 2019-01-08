Bumrah rested for ODIs against Australia, NZ; Siraj, Kaul get the call

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rest India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and the tour in New Zealand. Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," stated a release from BCCI on Tuesday (January 8).

Pacer Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. India are to play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Kiwis starting from January 23 before returning home for an ODI series against Australia.

The three away ODIs against Australia will start on January 12 at Sydney and all the three matches are day-night before the team leaves for New Zealand.