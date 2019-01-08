Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bumrah rested for ODIs against Australia, NZ; Siraj, Kaul get the call

By
Jasprit Bumrah gets rest after an intense Test series against Australia
Jasprit Bumrah gets rest after an intense Test series against Australia

Bengaluru, January 8: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ODIs against Australia and for the limited overs tour to New Zealand keeping in mind the workload of the pace bowler. Bumrah played all four Test matches against Australia and emerged the top wicket taker of the series with 20 wickets at an astounding strike rate of 17.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to rest India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the forthcoming ODI series against Australia and the tour in New Zealand. Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," stated a release from BCCI on Tuesday (January 8).

Pacer Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. India are to play five ODIs and three T20Is against the Kiwis starting from January 23 before returning home for an ODI series against Australia.

The three away ODIs against Australia will start on January 12 at Sydney and all the three matches are day-night before the team leaves for New Zealand.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 115 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue