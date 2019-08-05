CAC gets green light, coach selection by mid-August: CoA

Besides the country's first World Cup-winning skipper Dev, the newly appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprises Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

Regarding the conduct of BCCI elections on October 22, Rai said that 26 state associations are fully Lodha compliant and have appointed their electoral officers for the state unit polls. The CoA met in the capital to discuss a host of issues ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on August 8, and screening the conflict of interest declaration form topped its agenda.

"We have checked (the declaration form). It is fine. All clear," Rai said when asked if the CAC has got the mandate to appoint the next chief coach. He added that the "CAC's decision will be final and the meeting (interview) with shortlisted candidates will happen in middle of August followed by appointment. Their terms of reference is already there."

On the election front, Rai seemed confident that his team has made significant progress. "We will be going to consult with the amicus. 26 states can have their elections and four more are fully compliant but yet to appoint the electoral officer. Obviously those who will be compliant will only be allowed to vote in BCCI elections," Rai said.

The current support staff comprising incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the ongoing West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3. The trio of Dev, Gaekwad and Shantha, then called an ad-hoc committee, had appointed W V Raman as the women's team coach in December.