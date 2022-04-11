Can Chennai Super Kings enter Playoffs? Here's calculation on how CSK can play IPL 2022 knockouts

Of course, this is not the first time CSK losing first four matches as they had gone through that agony in IPL 2010 before winning the title that season.

The Super Kings have only one surviving member from that squad, former captain and wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni while other players have either retired or moved to different teams.

Can this bunch of players reverse the slide and emulate the worthies of 2010? What all they should do to stem the rot? How many matches should CSK win now to reach the play-offs?

All these questions are answered here. Check out.

1 CSK Schedule IPL 2022 Match 1, March 26, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost Match 2, March 31, Thursday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium-CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost Match 3, April 3, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium-CCI at 7:30 PM. Result: Lost Match 4, April 9, Saturday: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM. Result: Lost Match 5, April 12, Tuesday: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM Match 6, April 17, Sunday: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM Match 7, April 21, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM Match 8, April 25, Monday: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM Match 9, May 1, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM Match 10, May 4, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM Match 11, May 8, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM Match 12, May 12, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM Match 13, May 15, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM Match 14, May 20, Friday: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM. 2 CSK Points, Net Run Rate Currently, the CSK are placed 10th on the table i.e at the bottom of the pile. They have 0 points from 4 matches and have a Net Run Rate of -1.121, both parameters are worst in the IPL 2022 so far. Mumbai Indians, the other laggards in IPL 2022, have a Net Run Rate of -1.181 and are slightly ahead of CSK. The best net run rate at present is with Rajasthan Royals +0.951. The third worst net run-rate is by Sunrisers Hyderabad at -0.889. Rest all teams have their points in the positive range. It means that the CSK need to win the required amount of matches with a good margin to boost the current NRR when the mathematical equations come to play at a later stage, if the CSK reach that stage that is. 3 How many matches CSK should win to reach play-offs From Tuesday onwards (April 12), the CSK have 10 remaining matches in the IPL 2022. They need to win at least 7 of them to retain any chances of getting into play offs, at least in theory. If the Chennai Super Kings win 7 matches, they can have a tally of 14 points but that may not be enough to get them to the play-offs because IPL 2022 is a 10-team tournament. There are 5 teams which have already reached the 6 point mark, a launch pad from where they can look to reach 16 points or more with relatively more ease. So, Chennai in fact should aim to win at least 8 of the remaining 10 matches to have any realistic shot to reach the play-offs. Tough but that is the road they have to traverse if they wish to avoid a repeat of IPL 2020, where they missed the play-off berth for the first time. 4 CSK Squad 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh.