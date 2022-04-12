Cricket
Can Mumbai Indians qualify for Playoffs? Here's how MI can enter IPL 2022 Knockouts

Can Mumbai Indians qualify for Playoffs?
Can Mumbai Indians qualify for Playoffs?

Mumbai, April 12: Mumbai Indians are the most decorated team in the Indian Premier League, having won the trophy 5 times with a Champions League title to boot with under Rohit Sharma.

But the Mumbai Indians have made a nightmarish start to the IPL 2022, losing 4 matches on the trot and occupying the 9th slot only because of a marginally better net run rate than equally struggling Chennai Super Kings.

They are notorious slow starters in the IPL over the years, but even by that standard MI are leaving this for too late in the IPL 2022 and they need an immediate turnaround because the margin of error is getting thinner by each passing match.

So, can Rohit Sharma regain his miracle touch as captain? Can Mumbai Indians reach Playoffs of IPL 2022? Or will they miss the bus like it happened in IPL 2021? We take an in-depth look here.

1. MI schedule IPL 2022

1. MI schedule IPL 2022

March 27: MI vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium. Result: LOST

April 2: MI vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium. Result: LOST

April 6: MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune, Result: Lost

April 9: MI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune, Result: Lost

April 13: MI vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

April 16: MI vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 21: MI vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: MI vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: MI vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: MI vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 9: MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: MI vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 17: MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 21: MI vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

2. MI Points, Net Run Rate

2. MI Points, Net Run Rate

The Mumbai Indians have played 4 matches so far in the IPL 2022 and have lost all four of them. They have a net run rate of -1.181, marginally ahead of CSK’s -1.121. The only other team with NRR in negative is Sunrisers Hyderabad, -0.501. But they have won two matches and have 4 points. So, the MI will have to win matches in good margins in the next games to get a move on and also need to keep an eye in that net run rate.

3 How many matches should MI win to reach play-offs

3 How many matches should MI win to reach play-offs

Starting from the match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 13), the Mumbai Indians have 10 matches in the IPL 2022. The five-time champions should attempt to win at least 7 of them to take their points tally to 14 but even that will ensure only theoretical chances of qualifying for the playoffs because IPL 15 is a 10-team tournament.

Ideally, the MI should win 8 of the 10 remaining matches and bag 16 points to be among the contenders for play-offs as tally like 12 points will not make them eligible for a playoff berth. If they fail to reach at least 14 points, the MI is certain to miss the playoff berth like it had happened in the IPL 2021.

4 MI Squad 2022

4 MI Squad 2022

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.

