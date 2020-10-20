Captain Smith says Royals ‘very lucky’ to have this player in their ranks

Buttler built a solid partnership with captain Steve Smith to guide the Royals to an important win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After the win, skipper Smith said that the Royals were 'very lucky’ to have Buttler in their ranks. After opting to bat first, MS Dhoni-led Chennai posted a paltry total of 125/5. In reply, Royals got off to a shaky start losing quick wickets, before Buttler played an unbeaten 70 to guide the Rajasthan team to their fourth win of the season.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Smith lauded Buttler for his match-winning knock. “Jos is obviously an unbelievable player at the top but I also believe that he has got the capabilities to do things that AB de Villiers, Pollard, Hardik Pandya can do at the back end. I think those kinds of players at the back end win you games,” Smith said after the win.

The captain further added, “It is a difficult one, I know Jos loves batting at the top as well. It provides such great stability in the middle and the power and innovation he has got is second to none. We are very lucky to have a player like Jos because of the versatility he has got.”

Before signing off, the skipper added that it was nice to finally comfortably win the game, after losing the last couple from winning positions. “The main plan was to get the two points. Last two games, we have been in positions where we certainly could have won the game. But we were not able to close it out. To get the two points pretty comfortably, in the end, was nice,” signed off the Royals captain.

The Rajasthan team will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.